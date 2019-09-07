Contrasting of General Mills Inc. (GIS) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

As Processed & Packaged Goods companies, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills Inc. 52 1.95 N/A 2.88 18.43 Flowers Foods Inc. 22 1.19 N/A 0.79 30.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of General Mills Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc. Flowers Foods Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to General Mills Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. General Mills Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Flowers Foods Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides General Mills Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills Inc. 0.00% 26.1% 5.8% Flowers Foods Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 6%

Risk and Volatility

General Mills Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.75. Flowers Foods Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of General Mills Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Flowers Foods Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Flowers Foods Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than General Mills Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for General Mills Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills Inc. 0 6 5 2.45 Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -4.17% for General Mills Inc. with consensus target price of $52.67. Flowers Foods Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 5.59% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Flowers Foods Inc. seems more appealing than General Mills Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both General Mills Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73% and 67.5% respectively. 0.2% are General Mills Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are Flowers Foods Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Mills Inc. 0.51% -0.41% 3.51% 21.51% 15.66% 36.39% Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32%

For the past year General Mills Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Flowers Foods Inc.

Summary

General Mills Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Flowers Foods Inc.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.