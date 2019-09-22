Contrasting of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and Its Competitors

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.40% 0.90% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited N/A 9 27.02 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 113.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s peers beat Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.