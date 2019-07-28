Contrasting of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.08 N/A -1.07 0.00 EuroDry Ltd. 8 0.75 N/A 0.24 30.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and EuroDry Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and EuroDry Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, EuroDry Ltd. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EuroDry Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and EuroDry Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$17.38 is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 74.15%. Competitively the average target price of EuroDry Ltd. is $11, which is potential 30.18% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is looking more favorable than EuroDry Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and EuroDry Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 15.8%. 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, EuroDry Ltd. has 61.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25% EuroDry Ltd. -2.11% -6.76% 1.17% -24.63% 0% -12.25%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 9.25% stronger performance while EuroDry Ltd. has -12.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats EuroDry Ltd.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.