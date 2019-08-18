Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

As Biotechnology companies, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Zai Lab Limited
|30
|15205.21
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|Zai Lab Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|Zai Lab Limited
|-8.41%
|-11.66%
|23.3%
|19.14%
|50.8%
|38.33%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
