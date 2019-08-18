Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

As Biotechnology companies, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 15205.21 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.5 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Zai Lab Limited beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.