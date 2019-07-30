Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.21 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.7% and 6.6% respectively. Insiders owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.49% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.