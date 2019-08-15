Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.16 N/A -7.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 8.7%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.