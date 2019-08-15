Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|8
|8.16
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 8.7%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
