Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.