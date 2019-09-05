Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.70 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Athenex Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athenex Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 39.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 33.3%. 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.