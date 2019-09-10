Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Since Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 86.3% respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.