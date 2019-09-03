Contrasting of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 15.31 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $41.5, with potential upside of 50.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 94.9%. Insiders owned roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.