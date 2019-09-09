Contrasting of GEE Group Inc. (JOB) and Its Peers

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of GEE Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand GEE Group Inc. has 27.22% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GEE Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group Inc. 0.00% -51.80% -7.70% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GEE Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for GEE Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GEE Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.25 2.66

As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 59.99%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GEE Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GEE Group Inc. 2.17% -15.98% -44.15% -59.21% -76.88% -6.25% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year GEE Group Inc. had bearish trend while GEE Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GEE Group Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, GEE Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. GEE Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GEE Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

GEE Group Inc. is 256.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.56. In other hand, GEE Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GEE Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GEE Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors GEE Group Inc.

Gee Group Inc. provides staffing services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company also provides data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It markets its services under the General Employment Enterprises, Omni One, Business Management Personnel, Ashley Ellis, Agile Resources, Scribe Solutions Inc., Access Data Consulting Corporation, Paladin Consulting Inc., Triad Personnel Services, Triad Staffing, Generation Technologies, BMCH, and BMCHPA trade names. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Gee Group Inc. in July 2016. Gee Group Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Gee Group Inc. is a subsidiary of LEED HR, LLC.