Contrasting of GEE Group Inc. (JOB) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -0.97 0.00 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 8 0.46 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GEE Group Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -7.7% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -9% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

GEE Group Inc. has a 3.56 beta, while its volatility is 256.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GEE Group Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GEE Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GEE Group Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GEE Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential downside of -9.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GEE Group Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.9% and 93.9%. 27.22% are GEE Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GEE Group Inc. 2.17% -15.98% -44.15% -59.21% -76.88% -6.25% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.74% 0.74% 35.57% -0.11% -18.26% 29.47%

For the past year GEE Group Inc. has -6.25% weaker performance while Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has 29.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cross Country Healthcare Inc. beats GEE Group Inc.

Gee Group Inc. provides staffing services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company also provides data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It markets its services under the General Employment Enterprises, Omni One, Business Management Personnel, Ashley Ellis, Agile Resources, Scribe Solutions Inc., Access Data Consulting Corporation, Paladin Consulting Inc., Triad Personnel Services, Triad Staffing, Generation Technologies, BMCH, and BMCHPA trade names. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Gee Group Inc. in July 2016. Gee Group Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Gee Group Inc. is a subsidiary of LEED HR, LLC.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.