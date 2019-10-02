Contrasting of GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) and Its Rivals

We are comparing GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GCI Liberty Inc. has 96.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand GCI Liberty Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 140,419,354.84% -0.50% -0.30% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. 87.06M 62 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.67 2.23

GCI Liberty Inc. currently has an average price target of $63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. The rivals have a potential upside of 30.17%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that GCI Liberty Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. -6.5% -4.36% 0.59% 35.38% 28.45% 45.12% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

GCI Liberty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc.’s competitors beat GCI Liberty Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.