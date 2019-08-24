Contrasting of GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) and Its Competitors

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GCI Liberty Inc. has 96.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.08% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.50% -0.30% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. N/A 58 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.50 1.75 2.00 2.53

$65.67 is the average target price of GCI Liberty Inc., with a potential upside of 10.56%. The potential upside of the rivals is 20.86%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that GCI Liberty Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GCI Liberty Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. -6.5% -4.36% 0.59% 35.38% 28.45% 45.12% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

GCI Liberty Inc. does not pay a dividend.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.