Contrasting of Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Since Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.82 N/A -0.07 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.11 N/A 0.21 29.38

In table 1 we can see Garrison Capital Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

Garrison Capital Inc.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 74.6%. 1.8% are Garrison Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.