Contrasting of Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Its Rivals

As Asset Management company, Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Garrison Capital Inc. has 35.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Garrison Capital Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.70% -0.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Garrison Capital Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Garrison Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Garrison Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Garrison Capital Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Garrison Capital Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Garrison Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Garrison Capital Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.