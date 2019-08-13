Contrasting of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) and Its Rivals

As Auto Parts company, Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Garrett Motion Inc. has 89.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Garrett Motion Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Garrett Motion Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.30% 54.20% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Garrett Motion Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion Inc. N/A 16 3.49 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Garrett Motion Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Garrett Motion Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

Garrett Motion Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. The potential upside of the rivals is 51.89%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Garrett Motion Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Garrett Motion Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrett Motion Inc. -4.26% -6.03% -21.28% -10.66% 0% 14.83% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Garrett Motion Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Garrett Motion Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Garrett Motion Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Garrett Motion Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Garrett Motion Inc.

Dividends

Garrett Motion Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Garrett Motion Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.