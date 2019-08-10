Contrasting of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 0%. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 65.61%. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.