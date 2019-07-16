Contrasting of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Since Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.88 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.