Contrasting of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

We will be comparing the differences between Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 55.8% respectively. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.