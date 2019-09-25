Contrasting of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Gamida Cell Ltd. is $16, with potential upside of 249.34%. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 145.90% and its consensus target price is $3. The information presented earlier suggests that Gamida Cell Ltd. looks more robust than Cassava Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 65.61%. Competitively, 0.1% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.