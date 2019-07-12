Contrasting of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

We are comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. was more bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.