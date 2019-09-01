Contrasting of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

As Biotechnology companies, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gamida Cell Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 143.30% and its consensus price target is $10.9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gamida Cell Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 50.4%. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.