Contrasting of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Since GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.56 N/A 3.83 5.31 Invesco Ltd. 19 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Investors Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Invesco Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

GAMCO Investors Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. From a competition point of view, Invesco Ltd. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Invesco Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Meanwhile, Invesco Ltd.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 31.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. was more bullish than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.