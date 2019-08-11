Contrasting of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.51 N/A 3.83 5.31 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 143 3.41 N/A 14.34 9.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GAMCO Investors Inc. is currently more affordable than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GAMCO Investors Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Volatility & Risk

GAMCO Investors Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has a 0.57 beta and it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.31% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.