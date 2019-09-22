Contrasting of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.61 N/A -0.56 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.57 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.34 beta which makes it 134.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 365.55%. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential upside is 54.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 25.1%. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.