Contrasting of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 84.81 N/A -0.56 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 371.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $33.5. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 642.28% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.