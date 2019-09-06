Contrasting of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.73 N/A -0.56 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 561.12% and an $31.8 average price target. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 31.07% and its average price target is $3. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 12.4% respectively. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.