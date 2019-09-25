Contrasting of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.28 N/A -0.56 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.57 beta means Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 157.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 408.13% and an $25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential upside is 227.33%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 45.6%. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.