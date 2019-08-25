Contrasting of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.19 N/A -0.56 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, with potential upside of 495.51%. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $66, with potential upside of 405.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 97% respectively. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.