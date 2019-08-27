Contrasting of Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

This is a contrast between Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 128 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 38.94 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galapagos NV and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Galapagos NV and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Galapagos NV has an average price target of $160.4, and a -5.61% downside potential. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 892.49% and its average price target is $17.17. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Galapagos NV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Galapagos NV.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.