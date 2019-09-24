Contrasting of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

As Investment Brokerage – National companies, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 5 0.77 N/A -0.42 0.00 The Charles Schwab Corporation 42 5.23 N/A 2.65 16.28

Table 1 demonstrates GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.8% 6.6% The Charles Schwab Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Charles Schwab Corporation is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Charles Schwab Corporation 1 3 5 2.56

$6.5 is GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 16.91%. The Charles Schwab Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $44.65 average price target and a 4.86% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than The Charles Schwab Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.1% of The Charles Schwab Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% are GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Charles Schwab Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -10.13% 5.97% -17.28% -34.66% -39.4% -30.84% The Charles Schwab Corporation -2.39% 6.04% -5.14% -7.79% -15.78% 4.07%

For the past year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has -30.84% weaker performance while The Charles Schwab Corporation has 4.07% stronger performance.

Summary

The Charles Schwab Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement and corporate brokerage retirement services. The company provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace, including no-transaction fee mutual funds through the Mutual Fund OneSource service, which includes proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs; and advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. It also offers banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and Pledged Asset Lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, London, and Hong Kong. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.