Contrasting of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP) and Its Peers

As Investment Brokerage – National company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has 81.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.7% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.80% 6.60% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.08 2.67

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $6, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. As a group, Investment Brokerage – National companies have a potential upside of 40.35%. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -10.13% 5.97% -17.28% -34.66% -39.4% -30.84% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has -30.84% weaker performance while GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers have 19.20% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers beat GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.