Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, REGENXBIO Inc. which has a 14.2 Current Ratio and a 14.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 23.97% for G1 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $45. Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 7.28%. Based on the data shown earlier, G1 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 89.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.