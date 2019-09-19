Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.43 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.58% and an $45 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.