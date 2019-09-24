Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.72% for G1 Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $45. Competitively Neon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $19, with potential upside of 748.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than G1 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 69.8% respectively. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.