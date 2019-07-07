Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.05 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 55% respectively. 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.