Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 237.62 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.