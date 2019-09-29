Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

As Biotechnology companies, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,296,697.20% -28.3% -27.2% Dermira Inc. 520,559,610.71% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 32.47%. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 155.26% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.