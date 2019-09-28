Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 0.00 24.54M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,945,703.89% -28.3% -27.2% Curis Inc. 1,199,765,327.08% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Curis Inc. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Curis Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.