Contrasting of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Since G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 13.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.