Contrasting of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) and Its Rivals

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) is a company in the Packaging & Containers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has 6.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has 65.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 43,455,868.15% -8.70% -3.70% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 1.35M 3 0.00 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.10 2.37

The peers have a potential upside of 24.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 10.44% 10.15% -12.34% -2.6% -23.5% -1.69% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s peers have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.64 shows that Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s peers beat Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.