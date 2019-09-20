Contrasting of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Both Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) compete on a level playing field in the Packaging & Containers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 14 0.68 N/A 0.83 17.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0.00% -8.7% -3.7% Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 16.2% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company has 1.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

Graphic Packaging Holding Company on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 5.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.5% of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. 65.5% are Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 10.44% 10.15% -12.34% -2.6% -23.5% -1.69% Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66%

For the past year Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Graphic Packaging Holding Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Graphic Packaging Holding Company beats on 9 of the 9 factors Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.