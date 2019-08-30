Contrasting of Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.90
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and TCG BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Futu Holdings Limited and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while TCG BDC Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
