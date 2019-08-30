Contrasting of Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.90 N/A 0.83 18.13

In table 1 we can see Futu Holdings Limited and TCG BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Futu Holdings Limited and TCG BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.8% and 28%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while TCG BDC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.