Contrasting of Futu Holdings Limited (FHL) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Futu Holdings Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Futu Holdings Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Futu Holdings Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Futu Holdings Limited N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Futu Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Futu Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Futu Holdings Limited’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Futu Holdings Limited’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Futu Holdings Limited.