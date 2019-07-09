Contrasting of Fusion Connect Inc. (FSNN) and Its Competitors

As Wireless Communications company, Fusion Connect Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNN) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.81% of Fusion Connect Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.37% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fusion Connect Inc. has 36.16% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 24.39% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Fusion Connect Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Connect Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.85% 23.88% 4.96%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Fusion Connect Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Connect Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 738.42M 12.63B 29.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Fusion Connect Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Connect Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.40 2.73

Fusion Connect Inc. presently has an average target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,193.10%. The potential upside of the peers is 68.97%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ view is that Fusion Connect Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fusion Connect Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fusion Connect Inc. 1.11% -68.28% -95.26% -96.63% -98.37% -94.58% Industry Average 3.97% 11.09% 7.13% 22.10% 14.84% 20.56%

For the past year Fusion Connect Inc. has -94.58% weaker performance while Fusion Connect Inc.’s peers have 20.56% stronger performance.

Dividends

Fusion Connect Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fusion Connect Inc.’s peers beat Fusion Connect Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based solutions to small, medium, and large businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Business Services and Carrier Services. The Business Services segment offers cloud voice and unified communications as a service, which enhance communication and collaboration on virtually various devices and places; cloud connectivity services that connect customers to the cloud with managed network solutions; and cloud computing and infrastructure as service solutions that are designed to provide enterprise customers with a platform on which additional cloud services can be layered, as well as SIP trunking solution, which allows a customer to retain and use its existing telephone system. This segment also provides software as a service based solutions, including security and business continuity, as well as offers private and hybrid cloud, storage, backup and recovery, and secure file sharing services. The Carrier Services segment offers voice traffic termination through voice over IP technology. This segment interconnects to approximately 370 carrier customers and vendors; and sells voice services to other communications service providers, including the United States based carriers sending voice traffic to international destinations, and foreign carriers sending voice traffic to the United States and internationally. The company markets and sells its services primarily through distribution partners, direct sales personnel, and sales representatives. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.