Contrasting of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.43 N/A -0.31 0.00 DexCom Inc. 139 13.04 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulgent Genetics Inc. and DexCom Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3. Competitively, DexCom Inc. has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DexCom Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulgent Genetics Inc. and DexCom Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, DexCom Inc.’s potential upside is 2.17% and its consensus price target is $175.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.9% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. has stronger performance than DexCom Inc.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.