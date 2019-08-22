Contrasting of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.22 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 111.27%. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus price target and a 88.68% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.