Contrasting of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 120.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.