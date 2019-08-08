Contrasting of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 200.20 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 118.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.6% respectively. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.65% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.